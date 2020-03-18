Spectrum (SPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $9,065.22

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $9,065.22 and $5,967.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00638606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010030 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

