Spendcoin (SPND) Trading Down 41.3% This Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.28 million and $230,445.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.02224600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00193069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,063,399,805 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.