Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several research firms recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 287.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

