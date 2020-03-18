Sphere (SPHR) Trading 44.3% Lower Over Last Week

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Sphere has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $443,828.24 and $690.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00033730 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00107188 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.46 or 1.00825760 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000708 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

