Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0009

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $418,209.35 and approximately $503,319.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00069009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $214.34 or 0.04067200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

