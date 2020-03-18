Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.44 ($1.72).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 61.15 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $264.71 million and a P/E ratio of 33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.25 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.98.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.