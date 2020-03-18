Sport and Leisure (SNL) One Day Volume Tops $649,880.00

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Sport and Leisure token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $649,880.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00190804 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000538 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (CRYPTO:SNL) is a token. Sport and Leisure's total supply is 963,252,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,670,125 tokens. Sport and Leisure's official website is www.snltoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sport and Leisure

