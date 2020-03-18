Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.05.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. Spotify has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth $4,524,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.