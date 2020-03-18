SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPX Flow worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. SPX Flow Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $917.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

