SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPX Flow worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 17,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,004. The firm has a market cap of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.09. SPX Flow Inc has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.34.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $37,386.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

