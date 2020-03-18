Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.58.

NYSE:SQ opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. Square has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,888,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764,491 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,710,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Square by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,034,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 641.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,578,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

