Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to Neutral at BTIG Research

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.58.

NYSE SQ traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,761,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,248,103. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Square by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

