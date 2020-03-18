SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0000

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. SRCOIN has a market cap of $51,626.75 and approximately $9.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.02223479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00194096 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035447 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN was first traded on December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN.

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

