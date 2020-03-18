SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of SSRM opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

