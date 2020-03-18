StableUSD Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00018686 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $150,940.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.02217496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00193354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,116,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,181 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

