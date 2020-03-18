Stakinglab (LABX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $242.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 56.3% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $6,349.32 and $242.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00344383 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002347 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,910,420 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

