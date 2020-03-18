Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Now Covered by National Securities

Research analysts at National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. National Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STMP. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ STMP traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.80. 632,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,691. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.53.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after buying an additional 197,351 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth about $25,459,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,791,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

