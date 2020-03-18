Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Price Target Cut to GBX 250

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 302.45 ($3.98).

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.59) on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 236 ($3.10) and a one year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Keith Skeoch acquired 50,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04). Insiders have purchased 50,378 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,371 in the last three months.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

