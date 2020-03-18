Starbase (STAR) Market Cap Achieves $86,215.05

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 69.8% against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $86,215.05 and $780.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000664 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00067076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.04 or 0.03901819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039651 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase is a token. Its launch date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.