Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.75.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

SBUX stock traded down $8.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 15,481,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,716,578. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

