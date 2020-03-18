Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.54. Stars Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of TSG stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stars Group by 150.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

