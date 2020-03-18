Startcoin (START) Trading 44.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Startcoin has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. Startcoin has a total market cap of $61,321.21 and $7.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

