STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00020566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokens.net, OKCoin, HitBTC and Kyber Network. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $33.90 million and approximately $650,922.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.03924919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039599 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Tokens.net, IDCM, DSX, OKCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

