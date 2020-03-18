State Street Corp Acquires 44,947 Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Adesto Technologies worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 374,346 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 194,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter valued at $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Adesto Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 329,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IOTS. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.55 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

Shares of Adesto Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 562,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of -0.03. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

