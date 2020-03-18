State Street Corp Buys 7,678 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $216,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ODC stock traded down $3.86 on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $38.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

