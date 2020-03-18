State Street Corp Buys Shares of 85,110 Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.41% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of APRE stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

