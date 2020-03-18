State Street Corp Grows Stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,887 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.51% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier Financial Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 222.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Premier Financial Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFBI stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,168. The firm has a market cap of $120.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

PFBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Premier Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

