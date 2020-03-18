State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 695.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Slack were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Slack by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack alerts:

In other Slack news, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $1,460,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,796 shares of company stock worth $6,271,563.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. 482,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,440,430. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 184.85%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.76.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.