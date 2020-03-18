State Street Corp Has $3.94 Million Stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.22% of Howard Bancorp worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBMD. Stephens began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,746 shares of company stock worth $36,339 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.30. Howard Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

