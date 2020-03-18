State Street Corp Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)

State Street Corp grew its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.29% of GTY Technology worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 56.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 32.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

GTY Technology stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. 5,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,625. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 303.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

