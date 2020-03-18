State Street Corp Invests $3.90 Million in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

State Street Corp bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. State Street Corp owned 0.51% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT stock traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $25.15. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,217. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

