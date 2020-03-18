State Street Corp Purchases 1,908 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.33% of Investors Title worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITIC stock traded down $18.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.09. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average is $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

