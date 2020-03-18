State Street Corp Raises Holdings in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.74% of IES worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IES by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IES by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. 3,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,679. IES Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IESC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

