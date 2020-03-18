State Street Corp Raises Position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

State Street Corp raised its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.17% of Ribbon Communications worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 821.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,291 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Kent Mathy acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $92,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,835.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,383.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 129,075 shares of company stock worth $384,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. 20,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

