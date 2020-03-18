State Street Corp Takes Position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

PGNY stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. 647,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.82. Progyny Inc has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

