State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,129 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.46% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 599,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NERV traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,651. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NERV shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.