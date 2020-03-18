Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,007,000 after buying an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $21.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,097.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,257. The company has a market cap of $745.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,399.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,324.70. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,581.81.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

