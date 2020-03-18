Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $18.72 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 5.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after buying an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $81,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.98. 4,569,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,849. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.22 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.36 and a 200-day moving average of $309.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

