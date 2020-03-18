Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 85 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.4% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,322.48.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $23.83 on Wednesday, reaching $1,831.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,591,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,480. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,978.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.82 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

