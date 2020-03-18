Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 4.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,195,000 after purchasing an additional 157,840 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 232,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $22.04 on Wednesday, reaching $215.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,288,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,113. The company has a market capitalization of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.62. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

