Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64.

Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 3,611,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,703. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis purchased 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $485,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,305.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Insiders have bought 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

