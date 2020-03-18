Steem Dollars Achieves Market Cap of $8.13 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00022914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,284.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.16 or 0.03409041 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004841 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00176658 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00759409 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,713,946 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, GOPAX, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

