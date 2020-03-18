Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Cap of $717.14 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BCEX and OTCBTC. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $717.14 million and approximately $303.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019426 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.02225823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00194427 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00037336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035574 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00106262 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,905 coins and its circulating supply is 20,266,506,722 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, OKEx, Kuna, Bitfinex, Indodax, GOPAX, Bitbns, ABCC, Koinex, C2CX, Upbit, Bittrex, Exrates, OTCBTC, CEX.IO, Binance, Cryptomate, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, CryptoMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, Poloniex, Stronghold, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitMart, Exmo, Stellarport, BCEX, Koineks, RippleFox, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Huobi and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.