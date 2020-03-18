Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 13,396 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Shares of ED traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $92.47. 2,875,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,517,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

