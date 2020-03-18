Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,032 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $16.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.62. 2,433,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,785. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $92.54 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

