Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 25,290 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. 2,860,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.