Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 25,336 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 56,500,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,099,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.48.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.15%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

