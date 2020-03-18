Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,491 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,226,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,623,000 after buying an additional 1,248,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock traded down $15.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 260,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,350. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.84 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.