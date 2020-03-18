Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 306,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,884. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

