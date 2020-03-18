Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 630.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Watts Water Technologies worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 95.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Shares of WTS traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,830. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

